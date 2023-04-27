 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dropbox to cut workforce by 16%, hire new talent for AI-powered products

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

At the end of 2022, the company had 3,118 full-time employees, of which 2,583 were located in the United States.

Cloud storage provider Dropbox Inc said on Thursday it would reduce its global workforce by 16% to cut costs amid slowing cloud growth, and instead hire new talent to build its AI offerings.

San Francisco, California-based Dropbox is the latest tech company to tap AI as Big Tech players from Microsoft Corp to Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc battle for a slice of the fast-growing market with new products and offerings.

Dropbox's chief executive officer, Drew Houston, said the company's core cloud business growth was slowing as challenges from the economic downturn put pressure on customers, making some of its profitable investments no longer sustainable.

