you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Drop plans to disinvest subsidiaries of Air India: SJM to govt

"SJM strongly urges upon the government not to go ahead with its plan to disinvest the strategically important subsidiaries of Air India," the Sangh affiliate said in the resolution passed in its meeting held in Pune.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Days after the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office for a second term, the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) passed a resolution advocating that the government should drop its plan for disinvestment of subsidiaries of national carrier Air India.

The three wholly owned subsidiaries of Air India -- Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL), Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) and Alliance Air Services Ltd (AASL) -- are being put on disinvestment list again, it said.

"The government should rather support the Air India subsidiaries to further expand their businesses by claiming back their businesses given to private parties earlier for example ground handling business of key airports given to AISATS, a Singapore-funded company during the (erstwhile) UPA regime," the SJM said.

Though Air India is running into losses for the past few years, SJM said the national carrier has substantially high intangible assets in the shape of international parking slots earned over the period due to diplomatic relationship with some of the important countries and very big pool of highly qualified engineers as part of its work force.

Talking about the list of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) prepared by NITI Aayog for disinvestment, the SJM said the government should give a rethink to the proposal of disinvestment of CPSEs as suggested by NITI Aayog.

Being an economic wing of the RSS, SJM's suggestions assume importance in the current BJP-led dispensation.

The RSS is seen as the ideological mentor of BJP.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 08:08 am

tags #Business #Companies

