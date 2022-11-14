 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drop in October inflation unlikely to deter RBI from hiking rates, say economists

Siddhi Nayak & Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 14, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

The drop in inflation in October is unlikely to change the interest-rate hike course of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) in the current financial year, economists said.

Retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 6.77 percent in October, the lowest in three months, from 7.41 percent in September.

Economists attributed the fall primarily to a favourable base effect. The print was broadly in-line with a Moneycontrol poll of 16 economists that estimated inflation to slide to 6.7 percent.

Despite the drop, inflation still remains above the RBI’s mandated 2-6 percent tolerance band. October marks the fourth year that inflation has stayed above 4 percent. It is also the 1oth straight month of inflation staying above the central bank's upper tolerance band of 6 percent.

“In line with our expectations, October’s CPI print has softened and we expect it to moderate further in the coming months as well on account of base effect and declining international commodity prices,” said Sonal Badhan, an economist at Bank of Baroda.

Food prices, however, will have to be closely watched, in particular those of vegetables, cereals and pulses, due to unseasonal domestic rains and rising international food prices, she added.