 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Drone from Pakistan drops over 3 kg heroin along border in Rajasthan

PTI
Oct 02, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

BSF troops spotted the drone near Anupgarh and opened fire. The drone dropped the packets which were recovered later, a police official said.

Bags of heroin (Representative Image)

More than 3 kg heroin was dropped near border area in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar by a drone which came from Pakistan, police said. BSF troops also fired at the drone. BSF troops also fired at the drone.

Later, during search in the area, four packets containing 3.5 kg suspected heroin was recovered, the police said. The incident occurred in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. BSF troops spotted the drone near Anupgarh and opened fire. The drone dropped the packets which were recovered later, a police official said. The incident occurred in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

On information by the BSF, the local police launched a search operation in the area to recover any other smuggled narcotics. The sources said the suspected heroin will be handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) by the BSF for further investigation.

PTI
TAGS: #drone #heroin #Pakistan #rajasthan border #troops
first published: Oct 2, 2022 07:19 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.