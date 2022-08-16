Drone-based healthcare services launched in Arunachal Pradesh

An experimental trial to utilise drones to provide healthcare services to tribal and rural communities in Seppa, a town in East Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, was launched recently under the Medicine in the Sky project banner.

Redwing Labs, a leading startup, would provide hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones and run end-to-end operations for the project.

Over a six month period, a drone network will deliver medicines between Seppa to Chayangtajo, a 38 km distance in 29 minutes. The same distance via road takes around 6 hours.

The drone network will aim to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) for patients, increase immunisation rates and improve welfare gains.

This network would be accompanied by an impact evaluation study to understand the cost-benefit and health impact of using drones in India’s public health system.

The six month programme will aim to provide basic healthcare needs such as regular services for vaccines; iron, folic acid, nutrition supplements; prophylactic and mass drug administration; diagnostic sample collection; emergency medications; blood and blood products.

Medicine in the Sky was earlier taken up in Telangana’s Vikarabad district, where over the course of a month several drone startups took up pilots to deliver vaccines and other essential supplies using UAVs.

During the programme, WEF also aims to identify local stakeholders, including engineering, medical, paramedical, humanities and management colleges; technical and skill development institutes; find continuous sources for weather data and real-time prediction.

Apart from that, the drone platforms will also be stress tested to ascertain the ability of the technology in undulating terrain.

Vignesh Santhanam, Lead, Aerospace and Drones, World Economic Forum said that they have integrated the learnings from the Telangana-wing of Medicine in the Sky, and were looking to stress-test their systems in Arunachal Pardesh.

What happened earlier

In June 2020, Arunachal Pradesh government hosted a session to discuss the use of drones in medical logistics and delivery in remote tribal areas.

Floods and landslides have often impacted the last mile delivery of medicine, isolating populations, a release by WEF said.

The session was followed by a field visit in north-eastern India by the World Economic Forum and the Public Health Foundation of India.

Discussions with local healthcare workers and visits to remote health establishments clearly established the urgent need for drone corridors across the state.

“East Kameng district has a hilly terrain which makes it difficult to access interior areas, particularly during the monsoon season. I am sure drone-based drug delivery will be a game-changer in strengthening access to healthcare in such remote areas. I hope the project will give us the answers and clarity for large-scale implementation,” said Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla, district magistrate.

“By delivering medical supplies much faster than road-based logistics, the drone network would serve the remote areas by offering access to diagnostics, essential medicines and vaccines. We are hoping this will reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients,” he added.