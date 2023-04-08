 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Driving a growth mindset at all levels critical to doing well in Big Boss house

M Muneer
Apr 08, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

Organisations that want to develop a growth mindset in their leaders must focus on developing a culture that encourages learning, risk-taking, and innovation

A growth mindset is a key leadership skills.

Many organisations consider the growth mindset a key skill for their leaders and actively promote it among employees. Many Indian companies are investing in training programs and workshops to develop growth mindset skills such as resilience, creativity, and a willingness to learn. Some companies have incorporated this philosophy into their culture and values.

The growth mindset, a concept developed by psychologist Carol Dweck, refers to a belief system that says intelligence and abilities can be developed and improved over time through effort, persistence, and learning from failure. Individuals with a growth mindset tend to see challenges and failures as opportunities for learning and growth rather than as signs of fixed abilities or limitations.

There has been an increasing focus on innovation and entrepreneurship in India in recent years. Leaders have started to accept that emotional intelligence and soft skills are important. These are key components of a growth mindset. This has led to an increased focus on leadership development programs that aim to foster a growth mindset at all levels.

Here are a few reasons why a growth mindset is crucial for enterprise leaders: