DriveX eyes to refurbish 400 two-wheelers a month

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Domestic demand for two wheelers is yet to grow beyond 2019 pre-pandemic levels. (Representative image)

Digital first two-wheeler platform provider DriveX backed by F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan has launched its first DriveX Technical Centre in the city that aims to refurbish around 400 two-wheelers a month.

The centre would equip multi-brand two-wheelers with the latest ELGI machinery that have been made to standards and specification as prescribed by DriveX.

DriveX was founded by Karthikeyan and Christopher Sargunam in 2020.

"The pre-owned two-wheeler vehicle market is changing rapidly. We have been successful in launching new business models, including pre-owned model in the two-wheeler segment earlier," Karthikeyan said.