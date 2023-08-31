Country saw driest August since 1901, rainfall likely to revive from September 2: IMD

Days of occurrence of heavy rainfall in August saw 552 incidences compared to 401 incidences last year

India saw the driest August since 1901 but the monsoon is expected to make a recovery after September 2, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chief M Mohapatra said on August 31. He, however, assured that rainfall across the country will be normal during September.

Mohapatra attributed the major factor for the deficiency of August rainfall to the El Nino phenomenon. “El Nino conditions prevailed over the Pacific Ocean, which is not beneficial. The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), also known as the Indian Niño, reached the threshold value of positive IOD at the end of August and therefore it may not be able to encounter the entire effects of El Nino conditions,” he said.

Monthly rainfall for September over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (91-109 percent of Long Period Average (LPA), Mohapatra said. IMD expects the country to see about 167.9mm of rainfall in September.

As per the IMD, moral to above normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northeast India, adjoining east India, foothills of the Himalayas and some areas of east-central and south peninsular India. Below-normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of the remaining parts of the country.

However, September will likely see above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, except for some areas in south peninsular India and some pockets of west-central India. Above-normal minimum temperatures will also be witnessed over most parts of the country, except for some areas in extreme north India.

Scientists at IMD said that August accounts for around 30 percent of the precipitation during the monsoon season. Although El Nino, the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America has not impacted the monsoon performance, its influence is likely to be visible in the second phase (August-September period) of the monsoon.

"Days of occurrence of heavy rainfall saw a significant fall in August 2023 from 552 incidences last year to 401 incidences this year,” said IMD.

The latest models have indicated that the El Niño conditions are likely to intensify further and continue up to early next year. At present, neutral IOD conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean and the latest climate models forecast indicates that positive IOD conditions are likely to develop during the remaining part of the monsoon season.