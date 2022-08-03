DRI detects customs duty evasion of Rs 2,217 crore by Vivo India

The alleged duty evasion was unearthed during a recent investigation conducted against Vivo India by the intelligence agency (Representative image)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected evasion of customs duty of Rs 2,217 crore by the Indian arm of Chinese smartphone giant Vivo, the Ministry of Finance said on August 3.

The alleged duty evasion was unearthed during a recent investigation conducted against Vivo India by the intelligence agency. The DRI officers had conducted raids at the phone maker's factory premises, "which led to the recovery of incriminating evidence indicating willful misdeclaration in the description of certain items imported by Vivo India, for use in the manufacture of mobile phones", an official release noted.

This misdeclaration resulted in wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits by the company, amounting to Rs 2,217 crore, it added.

"After completion of the investigation, a show cause notice has been issued to Vivo India demanding customs duty amounting to Rs 2,217 crore, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," the statement further said.

The finance ministry also noted that Vivo India has voluntarily deposited a "sum of Rs 60 crore" towards discharge of their differential duty liability.

Apart from manufacturing and assembling smartphones, Vivo India is also engaged in the business of wholesale trading as well as distribution of mobile handsets and accessories thereof.

The company came under the Enforcement Directorate's radar last month when raids were conducted at several premises linked to it in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya and Maharashtra, in connection to an alleged money laundering case. Vivo directors Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie reportedly fled the country as the ED intensified its inquiry against the firm.

Apart from Vivo, another Chinese smarphone maker Oppo has come under the radar of authorities, with the DRI on July 13 claiming that it has unearthed customs duty evasion of Rs 4,389 crore.