Mar 20, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DRI books Nirav Modi for allegedly diverting Rs 890 crore from SEZ units to domestic market

Goods worth nearly Rs 890 crore, involving customs duty of around Rs 52 crore, may have been diverted by the SEZ-based units of the Nirav Modi Group to the domestic market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Goods worth nearly Rs 890 crore, involving customs duty of around Rs 52 crore, may have been diverted by the SEZ-based units of the Nirav Modi Group of companies to the domestic market, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said in a statement.

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of DRI has booked Nirav Modi for a case of diversion of diamonds and pearls worth Rs 890 crore from SEZ units that deal in import and export of diamonds, pearls and jewellery in Surat.

These units include Nirav Modi Group companies Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd and Firestar International Pvt Ltd. Sources said that searches of these units' premises have been going on for the past month.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, along with directors of the Nirav Modi and Gitanjali groups, are under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly committing fraud amounting to over Rs 13,400 crore against Punjab National Bank.

Letters of undertaking (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit issued by officials of a Mumbai-based branch of the bank were illegally used to raise and rollover money.

Also read —  Nirav Modi indirectly challenging PMLA case through his firm: ED to HC

In a special economic zone (SEZ), goods are allowed to be imported duty-free for the purpose of export.

The investigation has revealed that there were differences in the declared stock value of the diamonds and pearls in the SEZ units when compared with their ascertained actual value, indicating that certain stocks of these goods have been diverted to a domestic tariff area, DRI said.

Also read — PNB fraud case: Mehul Choksi writes another letter to CBI, says he is worried about his safety

In 2014, DRI had booked a similar case of customs duty evasion against the three SEZ-based companies — Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd, Firestar International Pvt Ltd and Radashir Jewellery Co Pvt Ltd — of the Nirav Modi Group situated in Surat.

The company had to pay Rs 48.21 crore as customs duty, along with interest and penalty, as a result of the case. Also, a prosecution was launched against Nirav Modi and his three companies for offences under the Section 132 and 135 of the Customs Act, 1962, after the case was filed.

