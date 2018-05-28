Dredging Corp Q4 net profit grows manifold to Rs 17 cr

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) today reported manifold jump in its net profit at Rs 17.11 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, helped by other income. The entity under the administrative control of the Ministry of Shipping had posted a net profit of Rs 3.74 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.

Its total income in the quarter under review grew to Rs 168.19 crore as against Rs 136.56 crore in the same quarter of the preceding year.

The component of other income during the quarter stood at Rs 15.43 crore as against Rs 6.43 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company, however, did not elaborate on the other income.

The total expenses stood at Rs 148.10 crore as against Rs 130.77 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company closed 1.34 percent higher at Rs 568 apiece on the BSE today.