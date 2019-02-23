App
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Draft e-commerce policy: Government mandates etailers to register entity in India

The 41-page draft focuses on six broad issues of the e-commerce sector, which includes data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Every e-commerce company will have to construct a registered business entity in India in order to comply with the norms, says the government in the much awaited draft e-commerce policy which was released on February 23.

"All e-commerce sites/apps available for download in India must have a registered business entity in India as the importer on record or as the entity through which all sales in India are transacted. This is important for ensuring compliance with extant laws and regulations for preventing deceptive and fraudulent practices, protection of privacy, safety and security," the draft says.

It also calls for MRPs on all packaged products and invoices which will be sold by etailers.

As per the draft, e-commerce companies will be mandated to disclose seller details such as their name, address and contact numbers. Sellers will also be required to provide an undertaking to the platform on the genuineness of their products.

The trade mark (TM) owners will also be given the option to register themselves with e-commerce platforms. Whenever a trade-marked product is uploaded for sale on the platform, the platform shall notify the respective TM owner.

Moneycontrol had reported on February 19 that the government had been asked by consumer groups to incorporate these rules in the e-commerce policy.

Also read: Consumers demand laws to curb fake products menace in e-commerce policy

In case a complaint is received about a product being fake it will be conveyed within 12 hours to the owner of the trade mark. If the seller thereafter is unable to provide evidence that the product is genuine, the marketplace shall take down its listing and notify the trade mark owner the same.

Comments on the draft are sought from the stakeholders by March 9.

Also read: Tug of war! Modi government in a bind over e-commerce policy
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 06:08 pm

tags #Business #E-commerce #India

