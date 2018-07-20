App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's to launch OTC acid reflux treatment drug in US markets

Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg is an over-the-counter (OTC) therapeutic equivalent generic version of Nexium 24 hour capsules.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) today announced the launch of over-the-counter Esomeprazole magnesium delayed release capsules USP, 20 mg, used to treat acid reflux, in the US market. Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg is an over-the-counter (OTC) therapeutic equivalent generic version of Nexium 24 hour capsules.

"This launch continues to demonstrate our deep R&D and manufacturing capabilities to bring newer store-brand OTC medications to the market," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Vice President and Head, US OTC and Speciality Rx businesses, Milan Kalawadia said.

Quoting IRI data, the company said the combined market of Nexium 24 hour capsules and private label OTC Esomeprazole Magnesium products had US sales of approximately $311 million for the most recent 12 months ending in May 2018.

DRL shares were trading 1.61 percent up at Rs 2,063.55 apiece on the BSE.

related news

First Published on Jul 20, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.