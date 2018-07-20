Dr Reddy's to launch OTC acid reflux treatment drug in US markets

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) today announced the launch of over-the-counter Esomeprazole magnesium delayed release capsules USP, 20 mg, used to treat acid reflux, in the US market. Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg is an over-the-counter (OTC) therapeutic equivalent generic version of Nexium 24 hour capsules.

"This launch continues to demonstrate our deep R&D and manufacturing capabilities to bring newer store-brand OTC medications to the market," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Vice President and Head, US OTC and Speciality Rx businesses, Milan Kalawadia said.

Quoting IRI data, the company said the combined market of Nexium 24 hour capsules and private label OTC Esomeprazole Magnesium products had US sales of approximately $311 million for the most recent 12 months ending in May 2018.

