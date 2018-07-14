App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's to appeal US court's preliminary injunction against launch of generic Suboxone

The company has been prevented from re-launching its generic Suboxone until it prevails in an appeal of this injunction

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Merck | Year to date change : 94% (Image: Reuters)
 
 
Drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it will appeal a decision of the US District Court of New Jersey about further sales and commercialisation of its generic Suboxone sublingual film in the US.

"The company disagrees with the court's decision, and will vigorously appeal it," Dr Reddy's said in a disclosure to the exchanges. It intends to appeal the decision made by the court in a preliminary injunction hearing.

Dr Reddy's received a major setback on Friday when the court converted a temporary injunction into a preliminary injunction against the company that prevents it from launching generic Suboxone in the US market until patent litigation related to US Patent No. 9,931,305 is concluded.

The company has now been prevented from re-launching its generic Suboxone until it prevails in an appeal of this injunction.

Dr. Reddy's launched its generic buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual film or Suboxone "at-risk" in the US on Friday after it got a final approval from the US FDA on June 15.

Indivior, the innovator that was spun out from British drug maker Reckitt Benckiser, approched the court and secured an immediate injunction against Dr Reddy's from launching the drug on grounds of pending patent litigation.

Suboxone, used in treatment of opioid dependence, had US sales of around $1.86 billion for the 12 months ended April, according to IQVIA. The drug accounts for about 80 percent of Indivior's sales.

Generic Suboxone is a substantial opportunity for Dr Reddy's, which has been struggling to get quality approvals for the last three years.
