Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's ties up with UCB to market epilepsy drug in India

The drug is approved as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy patients who are 16 years of age and older.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Dr Reddy's Laboratories and UCB, a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced they have entered into a distribution and co-promotion agreement for Briviact (Brivaracetam) for India.

According to a press release issued by Dr Reddys, the agreement grants it the exclusive right to distribute Briviact in India.

The drug is approved as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy patients who are 16 years of age and older.

Dr Reddy's CEO - Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), M V Ramana, said "In our endeavour to make innovative medicines accessible to patients in India, we are excited to partner with UCB India for Briviact, a novel treatment for epilepsy that will make a difference to the lives of patients living with epilepsy."

UCB Neurology Patient Value Unit, head of International Markets, Max Bricchi said, "This partnership is another important step towards us providing value together to patients by making Briviact available as an additional treatment choice for epilepsy."

Epilepsy is the second most common neurological condition and as per a recent study, an estimated 70 million people suffer from it worldwide while there are over 12 million people suffering from epilepsy in India, which contributes to nearly one-sixth of the global burden, the release said.

DR Reddys share closed at Rs 2329.80 apiece, up by 2.80 percent over previous close on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India

