Mar 29, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's ropes in ex-Teva executive to run operations

Israeli is expected to steer the company out of its current slump, which is struggling with regulatory compliance issues at its plants and plummeting sales of US business

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said it has appointed Erez Israeli to run the operations of the company. Israeli will report to GV Prasad, Co-Chairman & CEO of Dr Reddy's.

Israeli will replace Abhijit Mukherjee who will be retiring as Chief Operating Officer (COO) on March 31.

Israeli is expected to steer the company out of its current slump, which is struggling with regulatory compliance issues at its plants and plummeting sales of US business.

Israeli's former stint has been with companies like Teva where where he held several positions of responsibility including Vice President Marketing & Sales for North America, Vice President Asia Operations, President Teva API, Group Executive Vice President, Head of Global Quality, and President & CEO Growth Markets.

“I would like to thank Abhijit for his valuable contribution to our company’s growth journey over the past fifteen years," Prasad said

“I extend a warm welcome to Erez Israeli. Erez is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of achievement. His knowledge and experience from leading pharmaceutical businesses of scale will be valuable for our future growth,” Prasad added.

