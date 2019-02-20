App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's re-launches Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday announced the re-launch of its Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film in the US market after a favourable court ruling.

Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg, is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film, Dr Reddy's said in a BSE filing.

The re-launch comes on the heels of a favorable ruling in a patent litigation by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

"We are pleased with the decision of the appellate court in Dr. Reddy's favour, vacating the preliminary injunction that had prevented Dr. Reddy's from continuing to market this important drug to the public," said Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics.

"Dr. Reddy's is committed to providing affordable treatment options for opioid use disorder and addiction. We look forward to helping patients and our communities in the United States who are impacted by the opioid epidemic."
