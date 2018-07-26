Dr Reddy's Q1 profit at Rs 456 crore, beats estimates

Dr Reddy's Laboratories posted near eight-fold jump in its first-quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 456 crore, beating analyst estimates. The profit for the same quarter last year was Rs 59.1 crore.

Consolidated revenue for Q1 was Rs 3,721 crore compared to Rs 3,316 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation for the quarter was Rs 807.1 crore, an increase of 140 percent YoY.

EBITDA margin of 21.7 percent improved by 1160 basis points over last year.

