Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches OTC eye allergy drop in US

PTI
 
 
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched an over-the-counter (OTC) eye allergy drop Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution in the US market.

The newly-launched product is the storebrand equivalent of Novartis AG''s Pataday, the drug major said in a regulatory filing.

Dr Reddy''s said Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent, are indicated for the temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander.

The Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1 per cent, is also indicated for the temporary relief of red eyes.

This launch marks the entry of Dr Reddy''s into the OTC eye care space, and is a testament to our deep capabilities in bringing store-brand equivalents of prescription to OTC switches to the US market, Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy''s Laboratories said.

Quoting IRi data, Dr Reddy''s said the Pataday brand had US sales of approximately USD 31 million since the launch in March 2020.

Shares of Dr Reddy''s Laboratories were trading 2.47 percent higher at Rs 4,746 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 12:10 pm

