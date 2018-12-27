App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches oral suspension drug in the US market

The newly launched product is in the strengths of 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets, and is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Renvela (sevelamer carbonate) for oral suspension, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday announced the launch of Sevelamer Carbonate for oral suspension, used for controlling serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, in the US market.

The newly launched product is in the strengths of 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets, and is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Renvela (sevelamer carbonate) for oral suspension, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Quoting IMS Health data, the company said the Renvela brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 101 million for the most recent 12 months ending in October 2018.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 12:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories #oral suspension drug #US Market

