Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches Hervycta to treat cancer in India

Hervycta (Trastuzumab), a biosimilar of Roche's Herceptin in India, is used for treatment of early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer).

PTI

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) today announced the launch of Hervycta, indicated for the treatment of certain types of cancer, in India. Hervycta (Trastuzumab), a biosimilar of Roche's Herceptin in India, is used for treatment of early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer).

Hervycta is available in strengths of 150 mg and 440 mg multiple dose vials, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We strive every day to do what matters most for patients. Hervycta is a step forward in our effort to accelerate access to cancer patients in India, in the Oncology biosimilar space," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) MV Ramana said.

Quoting Ipsos data, the company said the Herceptin and its biosimilars had India sales of Rs 290 crore for the most recent 12 months ending in December 2017.

Dr Reddy's currently has four biosimilar products commercialised in India and various emerging markets, and an active pipeline of several biosimilar products in the oncology and immunology space.

DRL shares were trading 1.01 percent up at Rs 2,110 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Jul 26, 2018 03:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

