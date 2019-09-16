App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches heartburn capsules in US market

The company has launched Lansoprazole delayed-release capsules USP in the strength of 15 mg in the US market, as approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's said in a BSE filing.

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched over-the-counter Lansoprazole capsules used for treatment of frequent heartburn in the US market.

"We are pleased to continue to expand our antacids and PPI portfolio for our customers," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Senior Vice President and Head of US OTC and Specialty Rx Divisions Milan Kalawadia said.

The company's product is over-the-counter store-brand equivalent to Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America Inc's Prevacid 24HR capsules, the company said.

Lansoprazole delayed-release capsules are an over-the-counter, Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI), used to treat frequent heartburn occurring two or more days a week, it added. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories closed at Rs 2,720.10 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.43 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 05:26 pm

