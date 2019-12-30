Dr Reddy's launches generic hypotensive injection in US

The company has launched generic Sodium Nitroprusside injection, 50 mg/2 ml (25 mg/ml) single-dose vial after getting approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Labs said in a filing to the BSE.
Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched in the US Sodium Nitroprusside injection used for immediate reduction of blood pressure in hypertensive crises.
The product is a generic version of Hospira Inc's Nitropress injection, 50 mg/2ml, it added.
As per IQVIA Health data, Nitropress brand and generics had US sales of around USD 8 million MAT for the twelve months to October 2019, Dr Reddy's said.
Sodium Nitroprusside is indicated for the immediate reduction of blood pressure of adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crises.Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,902 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.25 percent from the previous close.