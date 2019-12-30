App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches generic hypotensive injection in US

The company has launched generic Sodium Nitroprusside injection, 50 mg/2 ml (25 mg/ml) single-dose vial after getting approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Labs said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched in the US Sodium Nitroprusside injection used for immediate reduction of blood pressure in hypertensive crises.

The company has launched generic Sodium Nitroprusside injection, 50 mg/2 ml (25 mg/ml) single-dose vial after getting approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Labs said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is a generic version of Hospira Inc's Nitropress injection, 50 mg/2ml, it added.

Close

As per IQVIA Health data, Nitropress brand and generics had US sales of around USD 8 million MAT for the twelve months to October 2019, Dr Reddy's said.

related news

Sodium Nitroprusside is indicated for the immediate reduction of blood pressure of adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crises.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,902 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.25 percent from the previous close.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories #generic hypotensive injection #US

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.