172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|dr-reddys-launches-generic-fulvestrant-injection-in-us-5810421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches generic Fulvestrant injection in US

The company has launched Fulvestrant injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose syringe, approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy''s Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it has launched generic Fulvestrant injection, used for the treatment of advanced breast cancer, in the US market.

The company has launched Fulvestrant injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose syringe, approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy''s Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Faslodex injection in the same strength, it added.

Close

According to the IQVIA Health data, Faslodex brand and generic market had US sales of around USD 407 million MAT for 12 months to June 2020, the filing said.

Faslodex is a prescription medicine used to treat advanced  breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 08:24 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.