Dr Reddy's launches generic Fulvestrant injection in US

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it has launched generic Fulvestrant injection, used for the treatment of advanced breast cancer, in the US market.

The company has launched Fulvestrant injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose syringe, approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy''s Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Faslodex injection in the same strength, it added.

According to the IQVIA Health data, Faslodex brand and generic market had US sales of around USD 407 million MAT for 12 months to June 2020, the filing said.

Faslodex is a prescription medicine used to treat advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.