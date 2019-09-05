App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches generic Bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets in US

The company has launched Bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP (SR), approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

Representative image
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched in the US generic Bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets indicated as an aid to smoking cessation treatment.

The company has launched Bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP (SR), approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of GSK group of companies' Zyban extended-release tablets, it added.

According to IQVIA Health, the Zyban brand and generic had US sales of around USD 5.4 million MAT for the 12 months ended June 2019, the company said.

Dr Reddy's tablets are available as 150 mg dosage strength in bottle count sizes of 60, it added.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,667.05 per scrip on BSE, up 2.51 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies

