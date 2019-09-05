Dr Reddy's launches generic Bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched in the US generic Bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets indicated as an aid to smoking cessation treatment.

The company has launched Bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP (SR), approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of GSK group of companies' Zyban extended-release tablets, it added.

According to IQVIA Health, the Zyban brand and generic had US sales of around USD 5.4 million MAT for the 12 months ended June 2019, the company said.

Dr Reddy's tablets are available as 150 mg dosage strength in bottle count sizes of 60, it added.