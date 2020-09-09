172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|dr-reddys-launches-generic-arthritis-drug-in-us-market-5816621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches generic arthritis drug in US market

"The launch of product is an important addition to our pain/analgesics portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) products, and represents our continued commitment to the private label OTC space," Dr Reddy''s Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched over-the-counter Diclofenac Sodium topical gel, used for arthritis pain, in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based company''s product is the generic version of Novartis Corporation''s Voltaren gel.

"The launch of product is an important addition to our pain/analgesics portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) products, and represents our continued commitment to the private label OTC space," Dr Reddy''s Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said in a statement.

Close

The company has partnered with Encube Ethicals to bring this product to market for the benefit of consumers, he added.

Diclofenac Sodium topical gel is used for temporary relief of arthritis pain in hand, wrist, elbow, foot, ankle and knee.

According to IRI data, the Voltaren brand had total retail sales of around USD 44 million since launch in May 2020.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.