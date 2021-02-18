MARKET NEWS

Dr Reddy's launches Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets in US

The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prolixin tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

PTI
February 18, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets, used for management of manifestations of psychotic disorders, in the US market.

The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prolixin tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy''s laboratories announced the launch of Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets in the US.

Quoting IQVIA Health data, Dr Reddy's said Prolixin brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 134 million for the most recent 12 months ending in December 2020.

Dr Reddy's Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets, USP, are available in 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg tablets in 100 bottle count sizes.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.88 percent higher at Rs 4,642.25 apiece on BSE
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets #NCD #US
first published: Feb 18, 2021 12:05 pm

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

