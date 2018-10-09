App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's launches cholesterol-lowering generic Welchol tablets in US

Colesevelam HCI tablet is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo's Welchol

Moneycontrol News

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched cholesterol-lowering medication Colesevelam HCI tablets in the United States.

Colesevelam HCI tablet is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo's Welchol.

The Welchol brand and generic drug had US sales of approximately $471 million in year ended August 2018, according to IMS Health.

Dr Reddy's Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets is available in 625mg with 180-count bottle size.

Dr Reddy's will be competing against Glenmark, Amneal and Sun Pharma to gain market share for the drug. Sun Pharma has an authorised generic for the drug.

The product is indicated as a treatment for hyperlipidemia or high cholesterol, and to help patients with Type 2 diabetes with glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

Shares of Dr Reddy's gained 4.60 percent to close at Rs 2446.60 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.51 percent to end 34,299.47 points.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 06:41 pm

