Dr Reddy's launches cancer treatment injection Bortezomib in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Dr Reddy's Labs launches Fesoterodine Fumarate tablets in US. The pharma company has launched Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets in the US market, which are used in the treatment of certain bladder related problems. This drug is a therapeutic generic equivalent to Toviaz brand which had US sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2022, according to IQVIA.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched Bortezomib for Injection, used to treat certain types of cancer, in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based drug major has launched the product after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company's product is the generic version of Velcade brand. According to IQVIA Health, Velcade and other generics have sales of around USD 1.2 billion in the US.

Dr Reddy's Bortezomib for Injection, is supplied in a 3.5 mg per 10 mL single-dose vial presentation for subcutaneous (SQ) or intravenous (IV) use, it noted.