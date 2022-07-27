English
    Dr Reddy's launches cancer treatment injection Bortezomib in US

    The Hyderabad-based drug major has launched the product after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
    Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched Bortezomib for Injection, used to treat certain types of cancer, in the US market.

    The Hyderabad-based drug major has launched the product after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

    The company's product is the generic version of Velcade brand. According to IQVIA Health, Velcade and other generics have sales of around USD 1.2 billion in the US.

    Dr Reddy's Bortezomib for Injection, is supplied in a 3.5 mg per 10 mL single-dose vial presentation for subcutaneous (SQ) or intravenous (IV) use, it noted.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bortezomib #Business #cancer treatment #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories #US #USFDA
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:17 am
