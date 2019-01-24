App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches anesthetic in US market

Dr Reddy's said it uses distribution controls to market Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP, to prevent any misuse.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday announced the launch of Propofol Injectable Emulsion, used for induction of general anesthesia and sedation in intensive care units, in the US market.

Propofol Injectable Emulsion is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Diprivan (Propofol) Injectable Emulsion," the company said in a BSE filing.

Dr Reddy's said it uses distribution controls to market Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP, to prevent any misuse.

"Dr Reddy's will not accept orders from correctional facilities and prison systems whose intended use of the product is to aid in lethal injection. We require the same commitment from our wholesalers and distributors," the company said.

Quoting IMS Health MAT data for twelve months ending in November 2018, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said Diprivan brand and generic had US sales of approximately $310 million.

Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 0.49 per cent higher at Rs 2,658.45 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #Business #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Market news

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.