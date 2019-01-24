Dr Reddy's launches anesthetic in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday announced the launch of Propofol Injectable Emulsion, used for induction of general anesthesia and sedation in intensive care units, in the US market.

Propofol Injectable Emulsion is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Diprivan (Propofol) Injectable Emulsion," the company said in a BSE filing.

Dr Reddy's said it uses distribution controls to market Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP, to prevent any misuse.

"Dr Reddy's will not accept orders from correctional facilities and prison systems whose intended use of the product is to aid in lethal injection. We require the same commitment from our wholesalers and distributors," the company said.

Quoting IMS Health MAT data for twelve months ending in November 2018, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said Diprivan brand and generic had US sales of approximately $310 million.

Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 0.49 per cent higher at Rs 2,658.45 apiece on the BSE.