you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 16, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches allergy relief tablets in US

In a BSE filing, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it had "launched levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets USP, 5 mg, an over-the-counter therapeutic equivalent generic version of UCB's Xyzal allergy tablets, in the US market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)."

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets, used for relieving allergies, in the US market.

In a BSE filing, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it had "launched levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets USP, 5 mg, an over-the-counter therapeutic equivalent generic version of UCB's Xyzal allergy tablets, in the US market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)."

Levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets are used for 24-hour relief of allergy symptoms such as watery eyes, runny nose, itching eyes/nose and sneezing.

According IRI sales data, Xyzal allergy tablets had sales of about USD 71 million in the US market for the 12-month period ended January, 2018.

Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading at Rs 2,181 on the BSE, down 0.10 per cent, from the previous close.

