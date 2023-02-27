Dr. Reddy's Labs to acquire Mayne Pharma's US portfolio for $105 million

Indian generic drug maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on February 27 announced agreeing to acquire the US generic prescription product portfolio of Australian drug firm Mayne Pharma Group for around $105 million, which includes an upfront payment of around $90 million in cash and contingent payments of up to $15 million.

The Hyderabad-headquartered pharmaceutical firm said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the US generic prescription product portfolio Of Mayne Pharma, wherein the portfolio includes 45 commercial products, four pipeline products and 40 approved non-marketed products. Most of the generic products of the portfolio of generic prescription products are focused on women’s health.

Mayne Pharma reported total revenue of $111 million for the acquired portfolio during the financial period ended June 30, 2022.

Dr Reddy’s said the approved high-value products include a harmonal vaginal ring, a birth control pill and a cardiovascular product.

The Indian generic drug major would pay an upfront amount of $90 million and the balance $15 million towards inventory and credits for certain accrued channel liabilities that would be determined on the closing date.

Dr Reddy's said the closing of the transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended. The Indian firm said the acquisition will complement its US retail prescription pharmaceutical business with limited competition products, apart from supporting Dr. Reddy's efforts to accelerate and expand affordable medications for patients.

PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport “This important acquisition provides our North America organization with a significant foothold in the women’s health space,” said Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America business, Dr. Reddy’s. “The acquisition is in line with our stated strategy to enhance our portfolio in our chosen growth markets. We are well-positioned to successfully integrate the portfolio and grow the business.” Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer of Dr Reddy’s, said the United States has always been an important market for the company and that the portfolio of products acquired from Mayne Pharma was a strategic fit with Dr Reddy’s growth objectives. “The portfolio includes some high entry-barrier products. It also complements our existing portfolio by introducing products focused on women’s health,” said Erez Israeli, adding that the strong balance sheet of Dr Reddy’s enables it to acquire products of strategic importance to strengthen its base business and build for long-term growth. The value of total addressable market for the pipeline and approved non-marketed products in the U.S. is approximately $3.6 billion (USD) for the calendar year ending in December 2022 according to IQVIA, said Dr Reddy’s in its statement.

CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.