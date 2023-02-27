 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Dr. Reddy's Labs to acquire Mayne Pharma's US portfolio for $105 million

CR Sukumar
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

The portfolio includes approximately 45 commercial products, four pipeline products and 40 approved non-marketed products, including a number of generic products focused on women’s health.

Indian generic drug maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on February 27 announced agreeing to acquire the US generic prescription product portfolio of Australian drug firm Mayne Pharma Group for around $105 million, which includes an upfront payment of around $90 million in cash and contingent payments of up to $15 million.

The Hyderabad-headquartered pharmaceutical firm said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the US generic prescription product portfolio Of Mayne Pharma, wherein the portfolio includes 45 commercial products, four pipeline products and 40 approved non-marketed products. Most of the generic products of the portfolio of generic prescription products are focused on women’s health.

Mayne Pharma reported total revenue of $111 million for the acquired portfolio during the financial period ended June 30, 2022.

Dr Reddy’s said the approved high-value products include a harmonal vaginal ring, a birth control pill and a cardiovascular product.