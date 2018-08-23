Dr Reddy's Labs gets EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam unit

Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Srikakulam facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The Srikakulam unit manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) indicates closure of the audit of the plant, Dr Reddy's Labs said in a BSE filing.

In an earlier filing on June 2, 2018, the company had said that the audit of the Srikakulam plant (SEZ) by USFDA had been completed with no observations.