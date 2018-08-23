App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's Labs gets EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam unit

The EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) indicates closure of the audit of the plant, Dr Reddy's Labs said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Srikakulam facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The Srikakulam unit manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) indicates closure of the audit of the plant, Dr Reddy's Labs said in a BSE filing.

In an earlier filing on June 2, 2018, the company had said that the audit of the Srikakulam plant (SEZ) by USFDA had been completed with no observations.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 03:05 pm

