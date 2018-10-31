Dr Reddy's Labs announces generic version of Straterra in US market

The Hyderabad-based company has received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic equivalent of Eli Lilly and Company's Straterra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday announced the launch of Atomoxetine capsules used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the US market.
As per the IMS Health sales data, the Strattera brand had the US sales of around USD 304 million for the most recent 12 months ending in August 2018.