Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Sorafenib tablets in UK market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Dr Reddy's arm and Olema Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop novel cancer therapies. Nasdaq-listed Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc signed an exclusive Collaboration and License Agreement with company's subsidiary Aurigene Discovery Technologies to discover and develop novel cancer therapies. Under the terms of the agreement, Olema will make an upfront licensing payment of $8 million for rights to a pre-existing Aurigene program. Aurigene will be eligible for up to $60 million in potential clinical development and regulatory milestones and up to $370 million in potential commercial milestones, as well as royalties ranging from the mid-single digits to the low double digits based on annual net sales.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched Sorafenib tablets, used in the treatment of various cancers, in the US market after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

"We are pleased to launch this important generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's Sorafenib Tablets, USP, are available in 200 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 120 and are used in the treatment of liver, kidney and thyroid cancer. The company's product is a therapeutic generic equivalent of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc's Nexavar tablets.