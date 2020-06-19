App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic prostate cancer treatment drug in the US

The company has launched Abiraterone Acetate tablets USP in the strength of 250 mg, after the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched generic Abiraterone Acetate tablets, used for treatment of prostate cancer, in the US market.

The product is a generic version of Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga tablets, it added.

The product is a generic version of Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga tablets, it added.

According to data from IQVIA Health, Zytiga brand and generic market had US sales of around $454 million MAT for the 12 months ended March 2020, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday closed at Rs 4,010 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.13 percent from its previous close.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #Business #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Health #United States #USFDA

