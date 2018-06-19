Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches anti-epilepsy drug in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd today announced that it has launched the antiepileptic drug, Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection, in multiple strengths, in the US market.

The drug maker launched Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection in 500 mg/100 ml (5 mg/ml), 1,000 mg/100 mL (10 mg/ml), and 1,500 mg/100 ml (15 mg/ml) single-dose infusion bags, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of HQ Specialty Pharma Corporation's Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection.

The drug has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a press release from Dr Reddy's said. The Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 37 million moving annual turnover for the most recent twelve months ending in April 2018, according to IMS Health, the release said.