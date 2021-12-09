MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Dr. Reddy's inks pact with Singapore firm to commercialise Trastuzumab biosimilar in select countries

Prestige BioPharma’s Trastuzumab (HD201) is a proposed biosimilar to Roche’s Herceptin and can be prescribed for the treatment of HER2 positive breast and metastatic gastric cancer, a regulatory filing from the Indian drug maker said.

PTI
December 09, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prestige BioPharma Ltd, a Singapore-based firm and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., on Thursday announced that the two companies have entered into a binding agreement for an exclusive partnership for the supply and commercialisation of the former’s proposed Trastuzumab biosimilar in select countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Prestige BioPharma’s Trastuzumab (HD201) is a proposed biosimilar to Roche’s Herceptin and can be prescribed for the treatment of HER2 positive breast and metastatic gastric cancer, a regulatory filing from the Indian drug maker said.

Trastuzumab targets human epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2). In some types of cancer cells, HER2 is overexpressed and stimulates the growth of the cancer cells. Trastuzumab works by selectively binding to HER2, thereby stopping the growth of these cancer cells, it said.

Under the partnership, Prestige BioPharma will be responsible for sustainable commercial supply of HD201 from its manufacturing facilities in Osong, South Korea, while Dr. Reddy’s will be responsible for local registrations, marketing and sales in the licensed territories.

Lisa S Park, CEO of Prestige BioPharma, commented: "We are delighted to establish a partnership with Dr. Reddy’s for key Latin American and Southeast Asian markets. Dr. Reddy’s is the ideal partner to commercialise our lead biosimilar in these territories.

Close

Related stories

With this collaboration, we look forward to further strengthening the value of our biosimilar programs in global markets." M V Ramana, CEO Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said: "In keeping with our purpose of accelerating access to affordable and innovative medicines, we are happy to bring this life-saving drug to patients in need. Our partnership with Prestige BioPharma will help us combine their established expertise in the area of biosimilars with our commercial strengths and growth ambition in these markets. This is in line with our stated intention to create a portfolio of oncology products and expand our biosimilar offerings in Emerging Markets."
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Dr Reddys #Singapre #Trastuzumab biosimilar
first published: Dec 9, 2021 09:47 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.