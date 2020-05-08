Dr Reddy's gets USFDA inspection closure report for Srikakulam plant

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator has closed inspection of its manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued a warning letter to the facility in November, 2015, after inspecting it in 2014.

"We have received the establishment inspection report from the USFDA, for the Srikakulam facility, indicating closure of the audit and the inspection classification of this facility," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

With this, all facilities under warning letter are now determined as ‘voluntary action indicated', the drug major said.