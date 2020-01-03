App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's gets shareholder's nod for amalgamation of Dr Reddy's Holdings into company

The voting was conducted as per the directions of the Hyderabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on November 22, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on January 3 said it has received shareholders nod for proposed amalgamation of Dr Reddy's Holdings Ltd into the company. The resolution for the scheme was approved by 99.98 per cent votes of the total 13.10 crore votes casted by equity shareholders of the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

21,026 votes, which accounted for the rest 0.02 per cent, were posted against the resolution, it added.

The voting was conducted as per the directions of the Hyderabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on November 22, 2019.

Close

The meeting of equity shareholders was convened on January 2, 2020.

related news

The board of Dr Reddy's Laboratories had on July 29, 2019, approved the amalgamation of Dr Reddy's Holdings Ltd, an entity held by the promoter group which holds 24.88 per cent equity shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, into the company.

The scheme would lead to simplification of the shareholding structure and reduction of shareholding tiers, the company had said. "The Promoter Group cumulatively will continue to hold the same number of shares in the Company, pre and post the amalgamation," it had said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday settled at Rs 2,888.90 on the BSE, up 0.87 per cent from its previous close.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #Business #Dr Reddys Laboratories

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.