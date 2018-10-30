App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's gets 8 observations from USFDA for Duvvada plant

As per the USFDA, a Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said US health regulator has issued eight observations after inspecting its formulations plant at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam.

"The audit of our formulations manufacturing facility at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), has been completed today. We have been issued a Form 483 with eight observations, which we are addressing," the company said in a regulatory filing.

It notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions. The Hyderabad-based company's shares on October 30 ended 2.48 percent up at Rs 2,597.70 on the BSE.
