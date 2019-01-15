App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's gets 4 observations from USFDA for Andhra plant

"The audit of our formulations Srikakulum Plant (SEZ) Unit I, Andhra Pradesh by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), has been completed today. We have been issued a Form 483 with 4 observations, which we are addressing," the Hyderabad-based company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Dr Reddy's Laboratrories on Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued four observations after inspecting its formulations unit in Andhra Pradesh.

"The audit of our formulations Srikakulum Plant (SEZ) Unit I, Andhra Pradesh by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), has been completed today. We have been issued a Form 483 with 4 observations, which we are addressing," the Hyderabad-based company said in a regulatory filing.

As per the USFDA, a Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts. It notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions. Dr Reddy's shares Tuesday ended 0.38 per cent up at Rs 2,591.95 on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 08:30 pm

