App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's gets 2 observations from USFDA for formulation plant

In a regulatory filing, the drug major said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed audit of its formulations manufacturing plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with two observations after inspecting one of its formulation plants in Hyderabad.

In a regulatory filing, the drug major said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed audit of its formulations manufacturing plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad on Friday.

"We have been issued a Form 483 with two observations. We will address them comprehensively within the stipulated timeline," it added.

Close

As per the USFDA, Form 483 is issued to firm management at the conclusion of an inspection when investigators have observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.

related news

Dr Reddy's shares on Friday ended 4.66 per cent up at Rs 2,925.80 apiece on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 05:25 pm

tags #Business #Dr Reddys Laboratories

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.