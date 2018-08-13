Dr Reddy's eyeing European market for cancer drug

Natco Pharma today said its co-development and marketing partner Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has filed an application with the European Medicines Agency for marketing a cancer drug in Europe.

In a press release here, Natco said the duxorubicinhydrochloride liposome injection, a therapeutic equivalent to the generic version of Jessens Doxil, is for intravenous use for treating metastatic breast cancer, advanced ovarian cancer and progressive multiple myeloma.

The Doxil brand of 2mg/ml had sales of approximately $130.5 million in Europe, for the 12 months ending December 31, 2017, Natco said citing market reports. The shares of Natco closed at Rs 769.35 per share down 1.12 percent while Dr Reddys closed at Rs 2247. 15 up at 1.49 percent over the previous close on BSE.