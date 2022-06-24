Dr Reddy’s buys Eton Pharma’s injectable portfolio for $50 million

Indian generic drug maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has acquired a portfolio of branded and generic injectable products from the US-based drug firm Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc for $50 million.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on June 24 announced that the portfolio of injectables includes Biorphen (phenylephrine hydrochloride) injection and Rezipres (ephedrine hydrochloride) injection NDAs with nine separate combinations of strengths and presentations.

The Hyderabad-headquartered drug maker said it has agreed to acquire the Eton portfolio for an upfront payment of approximately $5 million in cash and contingent payments of up to $45 million.

Dr Reddy’s said the acquisition supports its efforts to accelerate and expand affordable medicines for patients. The acquisition will complement its US institutional business with limited competition injectable products, the firm added.

The value of the total addressable market for these products in the US market is approximately $174 million for the calendar year ending in April 2022.

“Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been concerns about access to some critical care products for hospitals and health systems,” said Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s. “This acquisition provides our North America organization with a foundational footprint to help address products that are not always readily available for patients.”

Further, Marc Kikuchi said, “For these and many other reasons, I believe we are well-positioned to integrate the portfolio and grow the business.”