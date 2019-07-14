App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

DPIIT to soon float draft national retail policy to seek stakeholders' views

The policy will streamline the retail trade and promote ease of doing business in the sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade will soon float draft national retail policy, aimed at promoting growth of 65 million small traders, to seek views of stakeholders, a top official said.

The policy will streamline the retail trade and promote ease of doing business in the sector.

The main elements of the policy include promoting ease of doing business, licensing, access to funds, direct selling, and hyper-market related matters.

Close

"It will also focus on ways how to promote growth of retail sector, increase in digital payment, reducing infrastructural bottlenecks," the official said.

related news

The department has completed consultations on the proposed policy and "we are in the process of drafting it which will be soon put for public comments", the official added.

This proposal was part of the 100-day action plan prepared by the department, under the commerce and industry ministry.

"The policy is being formulated to support development of the sector that would benefit 65 million small traders," the official said.

In February, the subject of domestic or internal trade was shifted to the DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) from the consumer affairs ministry, which was earlier the nodal agency for regulating the fast-growing sector.

The department is already in the process of formulating guidelines on e-commerce and, hence, it would be appropriate for the ministry to come out with norms for retail trade.

Views of all stakeholders, including state governments, are important while framing the policy as retail trade is also governed by the Shops and Establishment Act, which is implemented by states.
First Published on Jul 14, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.