
DPIIT Secretary Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra passes away; PM Modi pays tribute

Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT, Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Moneycontrol News
June 19, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
Guruprasad Mohapatra. Image: Twitter/DPIIT

Guruprasad Mohapatra. Image: Twitter/DPIIT


Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary of Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has passed away of COVID-19 related complications.

Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS in mid-April, as per a PTI report.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT. His long-standing service and dedication to the Nation have left a lasting impact. I convey my deepest sympathies to his family and friends," Union Minister Piyus Goyal tweeted.

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 1986 batch, Mohapatra had assumed charge as the secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in August 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes. "Saddened by the demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. I had worked with him extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre," Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister further said that Mohapatra had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. "Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he added.

 

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that In Mohapatra’s untimely death, India has lost an able administrator. "A pioneer, he made unparalleled contributions in reforming the urban development landscape in Gujarat, led many public enterprises with distinction and also steered the commerce & aviation sector," Pradhan tweeted.

Before taking over as the secretary of DPIIT, he had served as the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Mohapatra had also served as a joint secretary in the Department of Commerce, where he worked for the promotion of special economic zones (SEZs), public procurement and project exports (financing and insurance).

He was a Gujarat cadre 1986 batch IAS officer. At the state level, he held the portfolio of Municipal Commissioner in Surat, Gujarat.

TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #Guruprasad Mohapatra #India #Narendra Modi #Piyush Goyal
first published: Jun 19, 2021 09:56 am

