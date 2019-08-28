DPIIT Joint Secretary reaches out to traders, industrialists in Jammu

Rajendra Ratnoo, Union Joint Secretary in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on August 28, held a meeting with traders, industrialists and related associations.

This is the first meeting of this kind in Jammu after the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The main objective of conducting such a meeting was to receive vital inputs, suggestions and to know the expectations of the stakeholders from the government, a spokesman said quoting Ratnoo.

During the discussions, various business and trade associations and other stakeholders gave their suggestions and ideas to further promote industries and commerce sector in the region, he said.

The meeting was attended by Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries and Commerce, Ravinder Kumar, Managing Director, SIDCO and other senior functionaries of concerned departments.

Various suggestions were received from representatives of Federation of Industries Jammu, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chamber of Trader Federation, All Jammu Hotels and Lodges Association and Jammu Hotel Restaurant and Bar Association, the spokesman said.

He said the representatives from various associations advocated rationalisation of GST rates, reimbursement of GST, promotion of tourism, simplification of GST rules, regularisation of real estate.

They also highlighted demands related to extension of budgetary support, refund of GST, toll tax, incentive benefits to tourism sector at par with industry sector, skill development, funds to develop dry ports, strengthening the road connectivity to industrial areas, the spokesman said.

All Jammu Hotels and Lodges Association requested for a separate fund for promoting Jammu tourism, development of various tourist destinations including Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex, border tourism, mono rail project, wild life sanctuary, among others to increase tourist footfall in Jammu region, he said.

Ratnoo assured the delegation that the suggestions would be put forth to the higher authorities.

He asked the industrial delegations to consider holding campus recruitment and providing industrial training to ITI students to provide employment.