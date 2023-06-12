DPI helps transfer benefits worth $400 billion to people in last five years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

While playing up the significance of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in India, Minister for State in Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said $400 billion or Rs 29 lakh crore in benefits have been transferred to beneficiaries in the last five years.

Chandrasekhar who was speaking at the Global DPI Summit in Pune said, "Over Rs 29 lakh crore or $400 billion have been transferred from the government in terms of subsidies to the citizens of India over the last five years without any leakages and without any intermediaries. That is the power of India's DPI."

Chandrasekhar said this while claiming that pre-2014, the total intended amount of benefits never reached beneficiaries because of the "cost of governance".

Chandrasekhar also said that in 2014, the percentage of digital economy in the total GDP of India used to be about 3.5 percent. "Now, it is almost 10 percent and we expect by 2026, that that number would reach almost 20 percent of the GDP," he said.

"This is again, I can argue that this is directly related to the proliferation of digitalisation within government and the overall ecosystem as a consequence of that," he added.

During the event, the MoS also said that India is working on creating multiple frameworks for a global standard cyber law, as part of ongoing deliberations with G20 countries.