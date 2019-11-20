App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

DP World to set up new terminal at Rs 1,000 cr: TN Govt

A business-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates including the top management of Dubai-based DP World held discussions with Chief Minister K Palaniswami and other government officials at the Secretariat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a 'no-objection certificate' to Dubai-based DP World proposal to set up a new container terminal park at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore in a Special Economic Zone here and works have commenced.

A business-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates including the top management of Dubai-based DP World held discussions with Chief Minister K Palaniswami and other government officials at the Secretariat.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the chief minister's visit to the UAE in August-September during which MoUs with six firms were signed attracting investments worth Rs 3,750 crore that would generate 10,800 jobs, an official release said.

According to the release, DP World has commenced the works for setting up the container terminal Park at Ennore.

As per another MoU signed with Dubai-based KMC Group and Mauto Electric Mobility for converting petrol-run auto-rickshaws into battery-operated ones with investments of Rs 100 crore, the release said the respective companies planned to introduce the e-autos by month end.

"Suitable approvals have been issued (for the companies to commence operation) by the government", the release said.

Top officials of these firms, part of the delegation, who have signed the agreement with the government would take up visits for identifying suitable locations for setting up their companies, the release said.

Details of infrastructure available in public and private industrial parks were shared with the businessmen, it said.

Palaniswami assured them government support to help them set up their businesses in the state. Industries Minister M C Sampath, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Finance department principal secretary S Krishnan, and various officials were present

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #Business #DP World #India #K Palaniswami

